Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s stock price has collected -3.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/07/22 that You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.69, which is $1.5 above the current price. CSCO currently public float of 4.21B and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCO was 20.29M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stocks went down by -3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.21% and a quarterly performance of 10.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Cisco Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.00% for CSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $74 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CSCO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

CSCO Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.31. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from BHATT PRAT, who sale 468 shares at the price of $58.34 back on Dec 14. After this action, BHATT PRAT now owns 93,035 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $27,303 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Charles, the Chair and CEO of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 162,959 shares at $55.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Robbins Charles is holding 694,369 shares at $9,036,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.32 for the present operating margin

+63.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +21.26. The total capital return value is set at 25.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.52. Total debt to assets is 13.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.