Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s stock price has collected -8.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 hours ago that PC Slowdown Sets a New Battleground for Chip Makers

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.97, which is $10.5 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.20B and currently shorts hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 56.18M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -8.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.12% and a quarterly performance of 25.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.40% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 24.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $120 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMD, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

AMD Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.24. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw -8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from CALDWELL JOHN EDWARD, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $151.25 back on Jan 03. After this action, CALDWELL JOHN EDWARD now owns 14,672 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,512,500 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 60,221 shares at $135.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,294,632 shares at $8,148,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.02 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +25.50. The total capital return value is set at 27.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.40. Equity return is now at value 59.90, with 38.90 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.92. Total debt to assets is 6.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.