Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that SBM Offshore completes US$620 million bridge loan for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE :PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.82, which is $2.92 above the current price. PBR currently public float of 4.19B and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBR was 28.52M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.65% and a quarterly performance of 5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.61% for PBR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.20 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to PBR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

PBR Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

+41.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 12.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 127.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.00. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.