Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.09. The company’s stock price has collected 7.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is -$0.28 below the current price. AAL currently public float of 641.17M and currently shorts hold a 15.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 34.22M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went up by 7.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.76% and a quarterly performance of -3.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.59% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

AAL Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.68 for the present operating margin

-42.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -51.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.40. Equity return is now at value 43.30, with -4.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.