Can Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Remain Competitive?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went down by -3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/07/22 that Texas Instruments Stock Is Downgraded as Margins Are Seen Declining

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ :TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $202.94, which is $24.31 above the current price. TXN currently public float of 921.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXN was 4.40M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.63% and a quarterly performance of -8.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Texas Instruments Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for TXN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $187 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN reach a price target of $208, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to TXN, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TXN Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.92. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw -4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from BAHAI AHMAD, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $189.49 back on Nov 15. After this action, BAHAI AHMAD now owns 23,971 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $805,316 using the latest closing price.

Gary Mark, the Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 4,991 shares at $190.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Gary Mark is holding 21,886 shares at $948,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.92 for the present operating margin

+62.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +38.50. The total capital return value is set at 37.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.93. Equity return is now at value 68.30, with 35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.66. Total debt to assets is 36.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.