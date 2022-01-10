Can KeyCorp (KEY) Remain Competitive?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.03. The company’s stock price has collected 13.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/07/22 that Value has beaten growth by a huge margin — these are now top investment newsletters’ best value-stock picks

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.22, which is -$0.24 below the current price. KEY currently public float of 926.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 7.31M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 13.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.07% and a quarterly performance of 14.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.28% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of 21.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Odeon gave a rating of “Hold” to KEY, setting the target price at $17.73 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

KEY Trading at 12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +13.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.43. In addition, KeyCorp saw 13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Fishel Brian L, who sale 11,841 shares at the price of $23.26 back on Dec 06. After this action, Fishel Brian L now owns 39,869 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $275,422 using the latest closing price.

Schosser Douglas M, the Chief Accounting Officer of KeyCorp, sale 9,301 shares at $23.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Schosser Douglas M is holding 25,087 shares at $220,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +18.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13. Total debt to assets is 8.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.