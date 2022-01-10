Apria Inc. (APR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR) went up by 25.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 30 min ago that Apria Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Owens & Minor

Is It Worth Investing in Apria Inc. (NASDAQ :APR) Right Now?

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Apria Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $1.8 above the current price. APR currently public float of 34.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APR was 308.23K shares.

APR’s Market Performance

APR stocks went down by -8.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of -9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Apria Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.79% for APR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $39 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for APR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to APR, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

APR Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APR rose by +16.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.36. In addition, Apria Inc. saw -8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APR starting from Walker Robert P., who sale 5,421 shares at the price of $31.78 back on Jan 03. After this action, Walker Robert P. now owns 2,968 shares of Apria Inc., valued at $172,283 using the latest closing price.

Fyfe Angela, the EVP, Enterprise Services of Apria Inc., sale 1,719 shares at $30.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Fyfe Angela is holding 0 shares at $52,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.32 for the present operating margin

+69.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apria Inc. stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 26.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.