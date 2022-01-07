Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went up by 4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.25. The company’s stock price has collected 9.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Nevada State Bank Secures “Best in State” Distinction for Fifth Consecutive Year

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZION currently public float of 154.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.23M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went up by 9.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.98% and a quarterly performance of 9.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.59% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of 18.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $68 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZION, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

ZION Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.18. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from SHIREY TERRY ALAN, who sale 8,867 shares at the price of $65.71 back on Nov 10. After this action, SHIREY TERRY ALAN now owns 19,832 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $582,633 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, the Exec VP and of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 1,520 shares at $65.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ANDERSON A SCOTT is holding 30,043 shares at $99,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +25.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.13. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 39.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.53. Total debt to assets is 3.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.