Why Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) went up by 6.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.15. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Frontier Delivers Company Record for Fiber Broadband Customer Growth in Q4 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ :FYBR) Right Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.57, which is $15.18 above the current price. FYBR currently public float of 242.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FYBR was 1.14M shares.

FYBR’s Market Performance

FYBR stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.74% and a quarterly performance of 3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for FYBR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to FYBR, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

FYBR Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +1.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.06. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw 2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from Stratton John G, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $29.09 back on Dec 17. After this action, Stratton John G now owns 871,667 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $145,450 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., purchase 424,119 shares at $26.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 15,068,130 shares at $11,430,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.88 for the present operating margin

+39.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at -5.62. The total capital return value is set at 16.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.