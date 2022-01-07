Why Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s stock price has collected 2.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE :AHH) Right Now?

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHH is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $1.29 above the current price. AHH currently public float of 60.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHH was 331.08K shares.

AHH’s Market Performance

AHH stocks went up by 2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.28% and a quarterly performance of 14.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.22% for AHH stocks with a simple moving average of 7.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AHH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AHH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AHH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AHH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AHH Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHH fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.04. In addition, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. saw 2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHH starting from O’Hara Michael P, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $26.50 back on Dec 21. After this action, O’Hara Michael P now owns 8,900 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., valued at $63,600 using the latest closing price.

O’Hara Michael P, the CFO, Treasurer and Secretary of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., purchase 500 shares at $26.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that O’Hara Michael P is holding 500 shares at $13,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.14 for the present operating margin

+19.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. stands at +7.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.02. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH), the company’s capital structure generated 198.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.51. Total debt to assets is 54.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.21.