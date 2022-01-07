Wall Street Pummels Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) After Recent Earnings Report

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.06. The company’s stock price has collected 8.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger with 1st Constitution Bancorp

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :LBAI) Right Now?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBAI is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.86, which is $1.48 above the current price. LBAI currently public float of 48.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBAI was 140.73K shares.

LBAI’s Market Performance

LBAI stocks went up by 8.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.79% and a quarterly performance of 11.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Lakeland Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.58% for LBAI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBAI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LBAI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for LBAI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $23 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBAI reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for LBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LBAI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

LBAI Trading at 9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBAI rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. saw 7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBAI starting from Hanson James E. II, who purchase 1,125 shares at the price of $18.03 back on Dec 20. After this action, Hanson James E. II now owns 26,476 shares of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., valued at $20,283 using the latest closing price.

Hanson James E. II, the Director of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,025 shares at $18.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hanson James E. II is holding 25,329 shares at $19,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stands at +21.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.23. Total debt to assets is 4.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.