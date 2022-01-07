Wall Street Pummels Aptiv PLC (APTV) After Recent Earnings Report

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.81. The company’s stock price has collected 6.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Aptiv to Present at the 20th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE :APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Aptiv PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $185.36, which is $8.71 above the current price. APTV currently public float of 269.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTV was 1.38M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stocks went up by 6.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.88% and a quarterly performance of 5.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Aptiv PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.38% for APTV stocks with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $177 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTV reach a price target of $184. The rating they have provided for APTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to APTV, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

APTV Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.86. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Trickett Mariya K., who sale 4,670 shares at the price of $164.90 back on Dec 16. After this action, Trickett Mariya K. now owns 50,890 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $770,083 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the President and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 5,830 shares at $164.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 649,086 shares at $957,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.51 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 56.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 25.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.