Udemy Inc. (UDMY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) went down by -6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.62. The company's stock price has collected -17.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ :UDMY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Udemy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.70, which is $19.68 above the current price. UDMY currently public float of 110.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDMY was 788.54K shares.

UDMY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for Udemy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.29% for UDMY stocks with a simple moving average of -36.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDMY reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for UDMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to UDMY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

UDMY Trading at -36.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -28.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY fell by -17.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.54. In addition, Udemy Inc. saw -23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.07 for the present operating margin

+51.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc. stands at -18.06.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.