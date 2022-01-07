The Chart for Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.89. The company’s stock price has collected 6.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Houlihan Lokey Further Expands Oil and Gas Coverage Into Middle East

Is It Worth Investing in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE :HLI) Right Now?

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLI is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.29, which is -$3.55 below the current price. HLI currently public float of 50.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLI was 341.13K shares.

HLI’s Market Performance

HLI stocks went up by 6.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.25% and a quarterly performance of 10.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Houlihan Lokey Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.04% for HLI stocks with a simple moving average of 24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $126 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLI reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for HLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to HLI, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

HLI Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLI rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.17. In addition, Houlihan Lokey Inc. saw 6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLI starting from SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A, who purchase 116 shares at the price of $102.59 back on Dec 16. After this action, SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A now owns 27,945 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc., valued at $11,900 using the latest closing price.

ALLEY J LINDSEY, the Chief Financial Officer of Houlihan Lokey Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $116.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that ALLEY J LINDSEY is holding 0 shares at $1,169,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Houlihan Lokey Inc. stands at +20.50. The total capital return value is set at 30.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.66. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI), the company’s capital structure generated 12.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.25. Total debt to assets is 7.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74.