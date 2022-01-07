Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/03/22 that Chip Stocks Are Booming. Where to Find Bargains Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SWKS currently public float of 164.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 1.83M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.52% and a quarterly performance of -2.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SWKS, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

SWKS Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.23. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from GRIFFIN LIAM, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $151.54 back on Dec 22. After this action, GRIFFIN LIAM now owns 102,711 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $1,515,371 using the latest closing price.

GRIFFIN LIAM, the Chairman, CEO and President of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $157.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that GRIFFIN LIAM is holding 112,711 shares at $1,570,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 22.00 for asset returns.