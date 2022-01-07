Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) went up by 11.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s stock price has collected 10.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that ClearOne Introduces DIALOG(R) 10 USB, the Industry’s Only Pro Quality Single-Channel Wireless USB Microphone

Is It Worth Investing in ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ :CLRO) Right Now?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 134.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLRO is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ClearOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CLRO currently public float of 9.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLRO was 231.01K shares.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO stocks went up by 10.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of -37.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for ClearOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.29% for CLRO stocks with a simple moving average of -36.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3225. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw 10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from BAGLEY EDWARD D, who purchase 1,538,461 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Jan 04. After this action, BAGLEY EDWARD D now owns 10,186,917 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $1,999,999 using the latest closing price.

BAGLEY EDWARD D, the 10% Owner of ClearOne Inc., purchase 310 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that BAGLEY EDWARD D is holding 8,648,456 shares at $418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.15 for the present operating margin

+43.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at +1.74. The total capital return value is set at -10.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on ClearOne Inc. (CLRO), the company’s capital structure generated 12.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 8.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.