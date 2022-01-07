Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL)

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock price has collected 7.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that PowerFleet Appoints IoT and SaaS Veteran Steve Towe as Chief Executive Officer

Is It Worth Investing in PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ :PWFL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWFL is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for PowerFleet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $5.58 above the current price. PWFL currently public float of 33.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWFL was 168.68K shares.

PWFL’s Market Performance

PWFL stocks went up by 7.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.28% and a quarterly performance of -27.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for PowerFleet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.41% for PWFL stocks with a simple moving average of -27.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWFL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for PWFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PWFL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWFL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for PWFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

PWFL Trading at -17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -23.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, PowerFleet Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWFL starting from WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Jun 02. After this action, WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS now owns 247,553 shares of PowerFleet Inc., valued at $16,525 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.17 for the present operating margin

+51.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc. stands at -7.93. The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.53. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL), the company’s capital structure generated 29.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 18.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.