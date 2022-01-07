Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) went down by -6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LBPH) Right Now?

LBPH currently public float of 9.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBPH was 37.57K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LBPH’s Market Performance

LBPH stocks went down by -3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.30% and a quarterly performance of -49.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.22% for LBPH stocks with a simple moving average of -47.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBPH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LBPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LBPH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBPH reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for LBPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LBPH, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

LBPH Trading at -23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -22.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBPH fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LBPH

Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -28.00 for asset returns.