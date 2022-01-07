Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.01. The company’s stock price has collected -1.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corporation (NYSE :ETR) Right Now?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETR is at 0.63.

ETR currently public float of 200.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.09M shares.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR stocks went down by -1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.58% and a quarterly performance of 5.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for Entergy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for ETR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $106 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

ETR Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.05. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from HERMAN ALEXIS M, who sale 193 shares at the price of $105.18 back on Dec 08. After this action, HERMAN ALEXIS M now owns 6,701 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $20,300 using the latest closing price.

Landreaux Laura R, the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corporation, sale 450 shares at $105.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Landreaux Laura R is holding 3,930 shares at $47,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.31 for the present operating margin

+24.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +14.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corporation (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 217.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 41.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.