Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)?

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) went down by -27.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s stock price has collected -39.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Olink to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ :OLK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.25, which is $26.92 above the current price. OLK currently public float of 9.12M and currently shorts hold a 28.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLK was 267.20K shares.

OLK’s Market Performance

OLK stocks went down by -39.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.41% and a quarterly performance of -53.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.96% for Olink Holding AB (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.99% for OLK stocks with a simple moving average of -62.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLK stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for OLK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLK in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $50 based on the research report published on April 19th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OLK, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

OLK Trading at -51.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.38%, as shares sank -45.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLK fell by -39.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Olink Holding AB (publ) saw -37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.81 for the present operating margin

+47.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olink Holding AB (publ) stands at -12.54. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.19.

Based on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.07. Total debt to assets is 15.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.49.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.