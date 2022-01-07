Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) went up by 6.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.49. The company’s stock price has collected 17.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE :BPT) Right Now?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPT is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BPT currently public float of 21.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPT was 126.22K shares.

BPT’s Market Performance

BPT stocks went up by 17.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.00% and a quarterly performance of 19.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.65% for BPT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at 17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT rose by +18.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw 12.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +97.83. The total capital return value is set at 1,698.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,897.39.