Is AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) a Keeper?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.22. The company’s stock price has collected -15.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that AbCellera Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :ABCL) Right Now?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.91 x from its present earnings ratio.

ABCL currently public float of 196.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABCL was 1.82M shares.

ABCL’s Market Performance

ABCL stocks went down by -15.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.91% and a quarterly performance of -23.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for AbCellera Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.66% for ABCL stocks with a simple moving average of -40.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $27 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ABCL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABCL, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

ABCL Trading at -18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -20.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Lo Andrew, who purchase 86,938 shares at the price of $14.02 back on Dec 03. After this action, Lo Andrew now owns 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $1,218,871 using the latest closing price.

Booth Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 14,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Booth Andrew is holding 130,959 shares at $204,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +51.00. The total capital return value is set at 42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.96. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 18.90 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.