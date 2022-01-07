Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s stock price has collected -3.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Five9 Wins Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year and Executive of the Year

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Five9 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $198.00, which is $65.63 above the current price. FIVN currently public float of 67.49M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVN was 1.48M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN stocks went down by -3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.76% and a quarterly performance of -9.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Five9 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.00% for FIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FIVN, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

FIVN Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.79. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Trollope Rowan M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $140.22 back on Jan 05. After this action, Trollope Rowan M now owns 126,615 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $280,440 using the latest closing price.

Trollope Rowan M, the Chief Executive Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $140.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Trollope Rowan M is holding 128,615 shares at $280,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.54 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -9.69. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.29. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc. (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 233.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.06. Total debt to assets is 61.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.