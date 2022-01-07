Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that AOS Announces Sale of Portion of JV Equity Interest and Financial Deconsolidation

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ :AOSL) Right Now?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOSL is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.33, which is $8.2 above the current price. AOSL currently public float of 21.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOSL was 485.23K shares.

AOSL’s Market Performance

AOSL stocks went down by -6.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.45% and a quarterly performance of 76.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.61% for AOSL stocks with a simple moving average of 65.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOSL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AOSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AOSL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $55 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOSL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for AOSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AOSL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

AOSL Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOSL fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.51. In addition, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited saw -6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOSL starting from Xue Bing, who sale 5,814 shares at the price of $54.49 back on Dec 10. After this action, Xue Bing now owns 45,287 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, valued at $316,822 using the latest closing price.

Xue Bing, the EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, sale 1,989 shares at $42.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Xue Bing is holding 50,226 shares at $84,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOSL

Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.