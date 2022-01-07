IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) went up by 18.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s stock price has collected 20.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that IMAC Holdings, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :IMAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for IMAC Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $2.22 above the current price. IMAC currently public float of 21.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAC was 61.56K shares.

IMAC’s Market Performance

IMAC stocks went up by 20.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.40% and a quarterly performance of -4.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for IMAC Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.57% for IMAC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAC stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for IMAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAC in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for IMAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

IMAC Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAC rose by +20.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1991. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAC starting from Wallis Matthew C, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Apr 07. After this action, Wallis Matthew C now owns 1,751,694 shares of IMAC Holdings Inc., valued at $640,000 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Michael D, the Director of IMAC Holdings Inc., purchase 750 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Pruitt Michael D is holding 13,750 shares at $1,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.67 for the present operating margin

-10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -38.98. The total capital return value is set at -41.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.47. Equity return is now at value -25.70, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 87.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 46.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.