Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) went down by -13.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.34. The company’s stock price has collected -11.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Schnitzer Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :SCHN) Right Now?

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCHN is at 1.51.

SCHN currently public float of 26.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCHN was 221.83K shares.

SCHN’s Market Performance

SCHN stocks went down by -11.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of -4.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.72% for SCHN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SCHN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCHN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $80 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCHN reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for SCHN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

SCHN Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHN fell by -11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.32. In addition, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. saw -11.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHN starting from Henderson Michael R, who sale 7,721 shares at the price of $52.11 back on Nov 03. After this action, Henderson Michael R now owns 120,755 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., valued at $402,341 using the latest closing price.

Saba Peter B, the SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., sale 6,038 shares at $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Saba Peter B is holding 60,433 shares at $311,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.14 for the present operating margin

+16.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 22.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.17. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN), the company’s capital structure generated 25.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.05. Total debt to assets is 14.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.82 and the total asset turnover is 2.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.