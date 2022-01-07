Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.87. The company’s stock price has collected 13.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Long-Term Base Dividend Growth Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX :NOG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOG is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.17, which is $9.41 above the current price. NOG currently public float of 63.69M and currently shorts hold a 13.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOG was 1.08M shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG stocks went up by 13.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.91% and a quarterly performance of -7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.08% for NOG stocks with a simple moving average of 22.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOG, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

NOG Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +13.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.21. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Cresta Greenwood, LLC, who sale 134,422 shares at the price of $19.10 back on Nov 18. After this action, Cresta Greenwood, LLC now owns 0 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $2,567,460 using the latest closing price.

Rowling Robert B., the 10% Owner of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $19.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Rowling Robert B. is holding 9,305,919 shares at $9,550,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.84 for the present operating margin

+4.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at -279.58. The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.66. Equity return is now at value 178.60, with -31.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.