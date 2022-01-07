Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.54. The company’s stock price has collected -9.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Significant Expansion of East Coast Research and Development and Technical Operations Capability

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :HZNP) Right Now?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZNP is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $142.00, which is $45.54 above the current price. HZNP currently public float of 222.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZNP was 1.45M shares.

HZNP’s Market Performance

HZNP stocks went down by -9.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.18% and a quarterly performance of -13.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.22% for HZNP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $137 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZNP reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for HZNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HZNP, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

HZNP Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.06. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Pasternak Andy, who sale 7,987 shares at the price of $99.57 back on Jan 06. After this action, Pasternak Andy now owns 40,972 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $795,296 using the latest closing price.

Walbert Timothy P, the Chairman, President and CEO of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 75,000 shares at $108.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Walbert Timothy P is holding 454,482 shares at $8,105,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.37 for the present operating margin

+75.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stands at +17.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), the company’s capital structure generated 26.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.70. Total debt to assets is 17.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.