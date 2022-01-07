Here’s Our Rant About Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went down by -6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.59. The company’s stock price has collected -16.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Phreesia Life Sciences Named one of MM+M’s “Best Places to Work 2021”

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

PHR currently public float of 48.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 399.49K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went down by -16.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.26% and a quarterly performance of -42.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Phreesia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.00% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of -39.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $41 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PHR, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

PHR Trading at -37.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -34.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.99. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Rasmussen Randy, who sale 7,185 shares at the price of $73.98 back on Nov 09. After this action, Rasmussen Randy now owns 76,979 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $531,541 using the latest closing price.

Linetsky David, the SVP, Life Sciences of Phreesia Inc., sale 1,499 shares at $75.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Linetsky David is holding 140,388 shares at $112,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -16.20 for asset returns.