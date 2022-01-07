Here’s Our Rant About Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Corvus Gold Securityholders Approve Acquisition By AngloGold Ashanti

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ :KOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOR is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Corvus Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.13. KOR currently public float of 95.28M. Today, the average trading volume of KOR was 80.65K shares.

KOR’s Market Performance

KOR stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.26% for Corvus Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.61% for KOR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.26% for the last 200 days.

KOR Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Corvus Gold Inc. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOR starting from Pontius Jeffrey A, who sale 49,900 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Feb 22. After this action, Pontius Jeffrey A now owns 3,847,466 shares of Corvus Gold Inc., valued at $110,778 using the latest closing price.

Brechtel Carl, the Chief Administrative Officer of Corvus Gold Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brechtel Carl is holding 316,100 shares at $115,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOR

The total capital return value is set at -157.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -199.25. Equity return is now at value -485.80, with -217.30 for asset returns.

Based on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR), the company’s capital structure generated 190.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.62. Total debt to assets is 52.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.