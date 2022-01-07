Here’s How Your Trade 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Aggressively Right Now

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) went up by 10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that 2seventy bio Announces Expanded Collaboration Agreement With Novo Nordisk to Continue Development of in vivo Gene Editing Approach

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ :TSVT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for 2seventy bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.33, which is $26.44 above the current price. TSVT currently public float of 23.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSVT was 501.08K shares.

TSVT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.37% for 2seventy bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.15% for TSVT stocks with a simple moving average of -17.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSVT reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for TSVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

TSVT Trading at -17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT fell by -2.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.64. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Heffron Nicola, who sale 257 shares at the price of $31.06 back on Dec 07. After this action, Heffron Nicola now owns 57,526 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $7,983 using the latest closing price.