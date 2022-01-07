GreenBox POS (GBOX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) went up by 7.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock price has collected -3.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that GreenBox Accelerates Stock Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ :GBOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBOX is at 4.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GreenBox POS declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.88, which is $7.59 above the current price. GBOX currently public float of 19.79M and currently shorts hold a 12.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBOX was 355.34K shares.

GBOX’s Market Performance

GBOX stocks went down by -3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.05% and a quarterly performance of -44.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.88% for GreenBox POS. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.57% for GBOX stocks with a simple moving average of -53.71% for the last 200 days.

GBOX Trading at -25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares sank -13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBOX fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, GreenBox POS saw 3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBOX starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Dec 03. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 6,749 shares of GreenBox POS, valued at $4,450 using the latest closing price.

Laniado Ezra, the Director of GreenBox POS, purchase 1,100 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Laniado Ezra is holding 5,749 shares at $5,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBOX

Equity return is now at value -62.30, with -50.10 for asset returns.