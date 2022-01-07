Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.12. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Encore Capital Group Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ECPG) Right Now?

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECPG is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.75, which is $6.98 above the current price. ECPG currently public float of 28.71M and currently shorts hold a 19.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECPG was 336.13K shares.

ECPG’s Market Performance

ECPG stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.46% and a quarterly performance of 20.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Encore Capital Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.82% for ECPG stocks with a simple moving average of 23.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECPG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ECPG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ECPG in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2019.

Buckingham Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECPG reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ECPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2019.

ECPG Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECPG rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.84. In addition, Encore Capital Group Inc. saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECPG starting from Call Gregory L., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $61.23 back on Jan 05. After this action, Call Gregory L. now owns 59,576 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc., valued at $612,277 using the latest closing price.

Call Gregory L., the EVP, GC, CAO & Secretary of Encore Capital Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $61.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Call Gregory L. is holding 69,576 shares at $619,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.75 for the present operating margin

+70.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encore Capital Group Inc. stands at +14.12. The total capital return value is set at 11.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG), the company’s capital structure generated 269.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.94. Total debt to assets is 67.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.