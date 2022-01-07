Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Just Got Our Attention

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s stock price has collected 19.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Earthstone Energy President and CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE :ESTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is at 2.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.41, which is $4.9 above the current price. ESTE currently public float of 37.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTE was 377.18K shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stocks went up by 19.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.98% and a quarterly performance of 19.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for Earthstone Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.24% for ESTE stocks with a simple moving average of 40.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESTE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

ESTE Trading at 25.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +19.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.92. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw 23.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Lodzinski Frank Alan, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Oct 06. After this action, Lodzinski Frank Alan now owns 515,208 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $530,000 using the latest closing price.

Lumpkin Mark Jr, the EVP and CFO of Earthstone Energy Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Lumpkin Mark Jr is holding 184,496 shares at $302,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.33 for the present operating margin

+6.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at -9.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.76. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.44. Total debt to assets is 11.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.