Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price has collected -4.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Harris Williams Advises Valley Proteins, Inc. on Its Pending Sale to Darling Ingredients Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE :DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.79, which is $33.61 above the current price. DAR currently public float of 160.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.24M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stocks went down by -4.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.91% and a quarterly performance of -10.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Darling Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.94% for DAR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $95 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DAR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.63. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw -5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from van der Velden Jan, who sale 13,760 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Aug 27. After this action, van der Velden Jan now owns 102,195 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $1,052,640 using the latest closing price.

PHILLIPS BRAD, the EVP – Chief Financial Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc., sale 6,384 shares at $78.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that PHILLIPS BRAD is holding 72,881 shares at $502,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.76 for the present operating margin

+15.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 57.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.43. Total debt to assets is 29.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.