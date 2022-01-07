Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s stock price has collected 12.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/21 that Borr Drilling Limited – Mandatory notification of trades

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

BORR currently public float of 189.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 890.01K shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 12.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.06% and a quarterly performance of 18.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.64% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.72% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +39.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.