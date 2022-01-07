China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) went up by 27.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s stock price has collected 45.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/21 that China Natural Resources Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :CHNR) Right Now?

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 860.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHNR is at 0.83.

CHNR currently public float of 13.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHNR was 88.43K shares.

CHNR’s Market Performance

CHNR stocks went up by 45.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.38% and a quarterly performance of -29.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.10% for China Natural Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.83% for CHNR stocks with a simple moving average of -34.18% for the last 200 days.

CHNR Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.81%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNR rose by +45.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6579. In addition, China Natural Resources Inc. saw 48.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNR

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -5.30 for asset returns.