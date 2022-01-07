ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Fire incident at ASML Berlin

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.08.

ASML currently public float of 407.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 856.13K shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.32% and a quarterly performance of 2.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for ASML Holding N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASML stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ASML by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASML in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $902 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

ASML Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $779.99. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 19.90 for asset returns.