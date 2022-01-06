Why Unum Group (UNM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.98. The company’s stock price has collected 6.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Unum Group to release fourth quarter 2021 results and host conference call

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.27, which is $3.12 above the current price. UNM currently public float of 203.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 2.35M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 6.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.00% and a quarterly performance of -1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.15% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to UNM, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

UNM Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.37. In addition, Unum Group saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Shammo Francis, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $26.32 back on Nov 08. After this action, Shammo Francis now owns 41,942 shares of Unum Group, valued at $131,585 using the latest closing price.

IGLESIAS LISA G, the EVP, General Counsel of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $26.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that IGLESIAS LISA G is holding 92,330 shares at $530,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +6.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.10. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42.