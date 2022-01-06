Why Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.03. The company’s stock price has collected 1.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on January 20th, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :UMPQ) Right Now?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMPQ is at 1.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UMPQ currently public float of 213.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMPQ was 1.56M shares.

UMPQ’s Market Performance

UMPQ stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.90% and a quarterly performance of -4.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.90% for UMPQ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMPQ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UMPQ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UMPQ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMPQ reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for UMPQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to UMPQ, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

UMPQ Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMPQ rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.21. In addition, Umpqua Holdings Corporation saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMPQ starting from Nixon Torran B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.01 back on Nov 02. After this action, Nixon Torran B now owns 185,250 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, valued at $105,050 using the latest closing price.

Shotwell David F, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, sale 563 shares at $18.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that Shotwell David F is holding 107,634 shares at $10,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at -107.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.44. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), the company’s capital structure generated 59.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.23. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.