We Analyzed the Future Direction of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), Here is What We Found

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) went down by -3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.48. The company’s stock price has collected -3.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of National Lumber

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE :BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.00, which is $12.1 above the current price. BLDR currently public float of 188.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDR was 2.39M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR stocks went down by -3.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.29% and a quarterly performance of 55.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Builders FirstSource Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for BLDR stocks with a simple moving average of 51.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $56 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLDR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

BLDR Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.61. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from SHERMAN FLOYD F, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $78.85 back on Dec 10. After this action, SHERMAN FLOYD F now owns 78,972 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $2,996,300 using the latest closing price.

FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, the President – Commercial Ops of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $49.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that FARMER MICHAEL ALAN is holding 63,319 shares at $497,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 165.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.30. Total debt to assets is 45.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.