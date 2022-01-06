We Analyzed the Future Direction of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), Here is What We Found

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) went down by -7.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s stock price has collected -7.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :BCRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCRX is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.25, which is $6.84 above the current price. BCRX currently public float of 177.94M and currently shorts hold a 13.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCRX was 2.74M shares.

BCRX’s Market Performance

BCRX stocks went down by -7.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.24% and a quarterly performance of -6.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for BCRX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to BCRX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

BCRX Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from Babu Yarlagadda S, who sale 30,100 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Dec 07. After this action, Babu Yarlagadda S now owns 215,056 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $367,220 using the latest closing price.

MILANO VINCENT, the Director of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $12.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that MILANO VINCENT is holding 17,500 shares at $91,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-952.90 for the present operating margin

+90.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1026.35. The total capital return value is set at -131.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -195.22. Equity return is now at value 261.10, with -78.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.