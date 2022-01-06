Wall Street Pummels Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) After Recent Earnings Report

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that CDP RECOGNIZES CROWN AS CLIMATE CHANGE LEADER

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCK is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $132.65, which is $23.73 above the current price. CCK currently public float of 125.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCK was 972.61K shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.80% and a quarterly performance of 5.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Crown Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.66% for CCK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $129 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCK, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

CCK Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.23. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from CONWAY JOHN W, who sale 348 shares at the price of $107.47 back on Nov 03. After this action, CONWAY JOHN W now owns 1,031,037 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $37,400 using the latest closing price.

GOH HOCK HUAT, the President – Asia Pacific Div. of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 3,735 shares at $110.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that GOH HOCK HUAT is holding 44,736 shares at $411,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 384.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.34. Total debt to assets is 50.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 372.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.