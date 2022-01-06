Wall Street Pummels AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) After Recent Earnings Report

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) went down by -13.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s stock price has collected -7.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that NiKang Therapeutics and AVEO Oncology Announce a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of NKT2152, a HIF2 Inhibitor, and FOTIVDA(R) (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Is It Worth Investing in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AVEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVEO is at 1.04.

AVEO currently public float of 34.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVEO was 264.45K shares.

AVEO’s Market Performance

AVEO stocks went down by -7.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.95% and a quarterly performance of -27.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.44% for AVEO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVEO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AVEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVEO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVEO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AVEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AVEO, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

AVEO Trading at -26.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVEO fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVEO starting from BAILEY MICHAEL P, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Sep 01. After this action, BAILEY MICHAEL P now owns 49,311 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $97,200 using the latest closing price.

Ferraresso Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 2,608 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Ferraresso Michael is holding 8,318 shares at $14,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVEO

Equity return is now at value -105.10, with -55.30 for asset returns.