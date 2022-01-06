VMware Inc. (VMW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.09. The company’s stock price has collected 2.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that VMware to Present at the Jefferies Software Summit

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE :VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for VMware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $150.82, which is $29.03 above the current price. VMW currently public float of 207.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMW was 2.62M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stocks went up by 2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.67% and a quarterly performance of -2.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for VMware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.80% for VMW stocks with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $175 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $163. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to VMW, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

VMW Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.65. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Olli Amy Fliegelman, who sale 2,266 shares at the price of $151.15 back on Oct 04. After this action, Olli Amy Fliegelman now owns 66,921 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $342,506 using the latest closing price.

Dhawan Sumit, the President of VMware Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $146.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Dhawan Sumit is holding 65,793 shares at $234,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+81.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +17.49. The total capital return value is set at 15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 66.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.03. Total debt to assets is 20.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.