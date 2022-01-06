On Holding AG (ONON) Just Got Our Attention

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went down by -9.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s stock price has collected -11.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that On Announces Early Lock-Up Release

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

ONON currently public float of 238.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 1.54M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON stocks went down by -11.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.16% and a quarterly performance of 11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.73% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of -9.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONON, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ONON Trading at -15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -22.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -11.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.18. In addition, On Holding AG saw -13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.