Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that NRG Energy Recognized for Excellence in Environmental Initiatives by 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE :NRG) Right Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NRG Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.44, which is $3.78 above the current price. NRG currently public float of 242.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRG was 2.32M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stocks went down by -3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.74% and a quarterly performance of 1.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for NRG Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for NRG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

NRG Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.17. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from Killinger Elizabeth R, who sale 33,000 shares at the price of $42.53 back on Jan 03. After this action, Killinger Elizabeth R now owns 113,145 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $1,403,490 using the latest closing price.

Gaudette Robert J, the Sr VP, NRG Business of NRG Energy Inc., sale 25,630 shares at $42.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Gaudette Robert J is holding 57,242 shares at $1,090,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49. Equity return is now at value 99.40, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 538.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.33. Total debt to assets is 60.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.