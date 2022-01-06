Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.14. The company’s stock price has collected -8.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Group Ten Reports Highest Grade and Widest Mineralized Intercepts to Date at the Stillwater West Battery Metals and Platinum Group Elements Project in Montana, USA, Including 63.7 Meters of 0.92% Nickel Equivalent Mineralization (2.46 g/t Palladium Equivalent)

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.87.

IRM currently public float of 285.76M and currently shorts hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 1.68M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went down by -8.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.91% and a quarterly performance of 9.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.09% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of 8.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2019.

IRM Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.59. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Evens Deirdre, who sale 32,087 shares at the price of $52.61 back on Dec 28. After this action, Evens Deirdre now owns 57,203 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $1,688,033 using the latest closing price.

Tomovcsik John, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 31,919 shares at $52.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Tomovcsik John is holding 40,653 shares at $1,661,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 60.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 968.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.64. Total debt to assets is 77.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 929.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.