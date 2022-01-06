Is Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) a Keeper?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.88. The company’s stock price has collected 7.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/21 that Mid-cap banks healthy but eye downward pressure on overdraft fees and increased regulatory scrutiny

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE :WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAL is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.00, which is $29.19 above the current price. WAL currently public float of 101.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAL was 686.53K shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL stocks went up by 7.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.94% and a quarterly performance of 7.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Western Alliance Bancorporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.76% for WAL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to WAL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

WAL Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.92. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from SNYDER DONALD D, who sale 4,150 shares at the price of $114.98 back on Oct 28. After this action, SNYDER DONALD D now owns 96,563 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $477,167 using the latest closing price.

Boothe Timothy W, the Chief Operating Officer of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 3,500 shares at $118.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Boothe Timothy W is holding 47,175 shares at $414,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +38.45. The total capital return value is set at 16.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.50. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.