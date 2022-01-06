Is East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) a Keeper?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.77. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that East West Bancorp Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.18, which is $17.88 above the current price. EWBC currently public float of 140.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWBC was 690.80K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.06% and a quarterly performance of 5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for East West Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.87% for EWBC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $95 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to EWBC, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.16. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from CAMPBELL MOLLY, who sale 150 shares at the price of $67.45 back on Sep 20. After this action, CAMPBELL MOLLY now owns 11,187 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $10,118 using the latest closing price.

LIU JACK C, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 1,470 shares at $72.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that LIU JACK C is holding 19,130 shares at $107,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +32.18. The total capital return value is set at 10.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.90. Total debt to assets is 2.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.